‘Thank You For Our Freedoms': Reflections From Mount Olivet Memorial Day Service

Generations of veterans and families gathered at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth for their annual Memorial Day service.

The service includes a flyover salute and keynote address by Captain Mark McLean, the commanding officer of Naval Air State Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

“These servicemembers’ sacrifices can never truly be measured, but they can certainly be appreciated,” Capt. McLean said.

U.S. Congressman Roger Williams, Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also addressed the crowd.

World War II veteran Don Graves of Keller sang ‘God Bless America’.

The Marines survived the bloody Battle of Iwo Jima. The 98-year-old pastor and singer has spent his life sharing stories of those who did not come home.

“Seven thousand of my buddies [died] and 20,000 taken off wounded. That’s what [Memorial Day] is about to me, personally,” Graves said. “I’ve always wanted to go out and tell it because I want them to know what happened to the greatest generation.”

The day of reflection and remembrance brought Korean War veteran Randy Dellis to the service.

“I realize what this place would be without people who’ve sacrificed their lives,” Dellis said. “Instead of saying ‘thank you for your service’ change that, if you will, to ‘thank you for our freedoms.’ That hits more to the heart.”

