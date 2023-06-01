Texas Wants to Know: What's Driving the Growth in Texas' Asian-American Population?

Texas has seen a 137% growth in its Asian American and Pacific Islander population over the last 20 years. While AAPI Heritage Month wrapped up in May, we pose the question: What's driving the growth in Texas' Asian-American population?

Baylee Friday is joined by Lily Trieu, executive director of Asian Texans for Justice, who explains that Texas is a minority-majority state and how many different areas have concentrated AAPI populations -- not just the big cities.

State Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston) breaks down Senate Bill 147 (which stalled in a House committee) and how it affects the AAPI community.

Nabila Mansoor, executive director of Rise AAPI, sheds light on how Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are feeling after the Allen Outlet Mall man shooting and highlights the accomplishments of AAPIs across the state.

