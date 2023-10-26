Fort Worth

Texas Trail of Fame to celebrate nine new members

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is among the nine honored for preserving the American West

By Deborah Ferguson

This will be a big weekend in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, and it starts Thursday night with a ceremony to honor nine new members of the Texas Trail of Fame.

Large 24-inch, 70-pound bronze stars on the sidewalks of the Stockyards honor more than 250 inductees who have made significant contributions to the creation and/or preservation of the American West.

The trail began in 1997 and was inspired by the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This year's nine inductees include Asleep at the Wheel, the musicians who gave us "Miles and Miles of Texas;" Fort Worth artist Burl Washington who specializes in Black Western art; and the late Bob Watt, Jr. who served as president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for 33 years and died last year at the age of 88.

Mary Overton Burke, a pioneer; XIT Ranch co-founder John V. Farwell; ranchers J.D. “Bob” and Almeady Chisum Jones; and the chuckwagon are also in the class of 2023.

Perhaps the biggest name among the nine is Taylor Sheridan, a Fort Worth ISD graduate turned actor, director, and writer best known for the smash hit TV series 'Yellowstone."

"Taylor Sheridan has done a lot for the cowboy way of life. All the shows he's been doing. The hat sales are up. Horse sales are up," said Brad Gandy, president of Texas Trail of Fame.

Gandy says, unlike Hollywood where the stars pay to be in the walk of fame, there is not a fee for Trail of Fame honorees. The nonprofit raises the money to pay for the star.

The induction ceremony on Thursday night is a paid event. Tickets are $150 and a few are still available.

The unveiling ceremony on Saturday morning is free. It's at 10:00 in front of the Livestock Exchange Building.

The 32nd Annual Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering, one of America’s largest cowboy gatherings, is also happening this weekend. The authentic western family event will have activities throughout the Stockyards including three days of Ranch Rodeos and special events.

