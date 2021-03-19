Texas to Receive More Than 900,000 COVID-19 Vaccine First Doses Next Week

Over 900,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 685,470 doses to at least 481 providers in 183 counties.

More than 230,000 additional first doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.

People ages 50 to 64 became eligible for vaccination this week. They are added to health care workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older, people with chronic health care conditions that may increase their risk of severe COVID-19, and school and child care workers.

In addition to the first doses arriving next week, the state is ordering 674,580 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed.

People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.

People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website here.