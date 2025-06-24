The Frisco teenager accused of fatally stabbing another teenager at a track meet in April has been indicted on a murder charge by a Collin County grand jury.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said Tuesday his team spent weeks presenting evidence and that Karmelo Anthony was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the April 2 death of Austin Metcalf.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Earlier this spring, our community was shaken by what happened at a school track meet in Frisco — the violent loss of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf," Willis said. "I asked the grand jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony, which they did."

Police said Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf during an altercation in the stands at a Frisco ISD track meet. Metcalf, who had been stabbed in the chest, died in his twin brother's arms at Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony, who was 17 at the time, was arrested after the incident and charged with murder but claimed self-defense.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Metcalf family Metcalf family

Willis said the court date for the start of the trial has not been set, but that his team will be ready when the time comes to present their case.

"We know this case has struck a deep nerve, here in Collin County and beyond. That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core," Willis said on Tuesday. "But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves."

Mike Howard, the attorney representing Anthony, said the indictment was expected and part of the routine legal process.

"Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial," Howard said. "Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court."

Howard said the grand jury only hears evidence from the prosecution and that it's only in a trial where both sides can present evidence and cross-examine witnesses to give the jury a complete picture of what took place.

NBC 5 News NBC 5 News

"We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense," Howard said. "Self-defense is a fundamental right guaranteed every American."

Howard, too, acknowledged the case has sparked a strong reaction from the community and asked the public to withhold judgment until all of the evidence can be heard in court.

"We are confident that when all the facts are presented and the full story is heard, the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done," Howard said.

Anthony is currently under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor after posting $250,000 bond in April. If convicted, Anthony faces between 5 years and 99 years, or life, in a Texas state prison. His punishment could include an optional fine not to exceed $10,000.