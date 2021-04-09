Texas Supreme Court Tosses Restraining Order Against Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther

A Dallas state district judge was wrong to issue a restraining order against salon owner Shelley Luther last year for opening her business despite restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s highest civil court has found.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that State District Judge Eric Moyé’s temporary restraining order was void. Moye’s order last year prohibited Luther from operating her salon while state and local emergency orders closed nonessential businesses.

Luther was fined $7,000 and jailed May 5 for violating Moyé’s order and keeping open her business, Salon á la Mode. She appealed to the state Supreme Court, which ordered her release from jail May 7 on a personal bond while it reviewed the case.

