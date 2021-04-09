shelley luther

Texas Supreme Court Tosses Restraining Order Against Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther

Shelley Luther would have faced five more days in jail for opening her business despite restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic if justices had found the order legitimate

By Krista M. Torralva, The Dallas Morning News

shelley luther in may 2020
Juan Figueroa, The Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer

A Dallas state district judge was wrong to issue a restraining order against salon owner Shelley Luther last year for opening her business despite restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s highest civil court has found.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that State District Judge Eric Moyé’s temporary restraining order was void. Moye’s order last year prohibited Luther from operating her salon while state and local emergency orders closed nonessential businesses.

Luther was fined $7,000 and jailed May 5 for violating Moyé’s order and keeping open her business, Salon á la Mode. She appealed to the state Supreme Court, which ordered her release from jail May 7 on a personal bond while it reviewed the case.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

