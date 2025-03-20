Texas seeks to shore up state water supply amid shortage predictions

Earlier this year Governor Greg Abbott called for a “Texas-sized” investment in water, designating it an emergency item in the 89th legislative session. Now, lawmakers are seeking to solve a looming crisis through funding improvements to water infrastructure and supply for years to come.

Lawmakers have filed bills in both the Texas House and Texas Senate that would amend the Texas Constitution and create a dedicated revenue source for the Texas Water Fund, created in 2023 after Texas voters approved a billion-dollar investment.

Since the creation of the fund, the threat facing the state’s water supply has only become clearer.

In a statement, State Senator Charles Perry said “Water scarcity is no longer a distant threat—it’s here, and it’s already disrupting the lives of Texans across the state.” Perry authored SB7 and Senate Joint Resolution 66 both of which relate to the Water Fund.

The legislation comes at a time when water supply predictions and population booms are top of mind for many Texans. According to a survey conducted by Texas2036, a political think tank, 85% of voters are concerned the state could face water shortages.

Population in Texas exceeded 31 million people in 2024, and data from the Texas Water Development Board’s 2022 water plan shows by 2070 that number could surpass 51 million. At the same time, the same reporting found an 18% approximated drop in water supply.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said it plainly, “We've got over a thousand new people every day moving to Texas and the problem is they don't bring any water with them.”

The 2022 water plan showed in the case of a severe drought if no action is taken soon, the state could face a severe water shortage by as soon as 2030.

Karen Menard, chair of the Texas Chapter of the American Water Works Association explained the action from lawmakers is essential for continued economic prosperity as well, “At the rate that people are coming into our state, it's very important that we're doing the planning, that we have the money available, that we're prioritizing water, because the Texas economy runs on water.”

Senate Joint Resolution 66 has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee. Senate Bill 7 is up for public comment in an upcoming Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs hearing.