Texas State Park Given 120 Days to Vacate, Land Sold to Private Developer

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says they've been given 120 days to vacate Fairfield Lake State Park before the land is turned over to a new owner.

After more than 50 years of public use, the park will close permanently at the end of the month on Feb. 28.

Fairfield Lake State Park is located in Freestone County, southeast of Dallas.

The Dallas Morning News reports the popular state park is slated to become an exclusive community with multimillion-dollar homes and a private golf course. The paper said that the property is owned by Vistra Energy, which leased the land to the state at no cost. Vistra is selling to Todd Interests, the developer responsible for high-end projects in downtown Dallas, including The National and East Quarter. The developer, Shawn Todd, has indicated he will no longer lease the land, state officials say.

Maegan Lanham/Texas Parks and Wildlife Department The bird watching platform at Fairfield Lake State Park.

“Losing Fairfield Lake State Park would represent a significant step backward in our efforts to expand outdoor recreational opportunities for Texas’ booming population,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “This loss is especially unfathomable at a time when we are celebrating 100 years of state parks, yet absent any cooperation or interest in working with us from the developer, we have no other options. Rest assured Commissioners remain committed to working with Todd Interests to maintain this important public asset and grow outdoor recreation in Texas.”

David Yoskowitz Ph.D., executive director of TPWD, said in a statement Tuesday that the parks department tried to find a solution that would allow the state to purchase a part of or all of the property, but that agreement could not be reached with Vistra or the buyer. TPWD said funds now available from the constitutional amendment dedicating sporting goods sales tax to support state parks could have been tapped to make the land purchase.

Beginning Feb. 28, visitors will no longer have access to the park, public boat ramps or the fishing pier. Public recreation on the lake will also be closed.

TPWD said approximately 2,700 people had overnight reservations at the park after Feb. 27 that will be canceled.

“I am extremely disheartened that Fairfield Lake State Park can no longer provide the outdoor fun and memories it has created for families in the local community and across Texas for nearly 50 years,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “I would like to thank the community, partners, visitors and all the employees for their hard work and unwavering support to bring incredible recreation and outstanding service to the state of Texas for so many years.”

Maegan Lanham/Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Fairfield Lake State Park, Texas.

In a statement Tuesday, the TPWD said "the park’s recent lease with Vistra was extended until the fall of 2022, contingent upon the sale of the property after the energy company closed the coal power plant located on the lake in 2018. TPWD sought to purchase the state park site, but Vistra would not consider a sale of just the parkland. TPWD also hoped to partner with a potential buyer or possibly acquire the property for continued operations. The new owner does not intend to use the property as a state park."

TPWD said they will continue to work to buy and potentially expand the park.

TPWD said Fairfield Lake State Park saw an average of 80,000 visitors a year and was known for horseback riding, family reunions, paddling, fishing, camping and hiking.