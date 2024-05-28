Texas Sky Ranger surveys damage after storms move through North Texas

Texas Sky Ranger surveyed damage throughout North Texas after hurricane-force winds, hail and heavy rain lashed the area on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Widespread severe thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds and huge hail hit North Texas on Tuesday morning, cutting power to hundreds of thousands, downing trees and damaging buildings.

The National Weather Service warned the storms had the potential for significant wind gusts to 80 mph with large hail. Reports of hail size varied from marble-sized to tennis ball-sized.