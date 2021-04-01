Texas Seeking $1.6M From Atmos After Deadly Dallas Gas Explosion

Atmos Energy Corp. faces a record $1.6 million in state penalties for alleged safety violations that led to a fatal natural gas explosion in northwest Dallas three years ago.

The state agency over pipeline safety, the Railroad Commission of Texas, found that Atmos failed to detect gas leaks in the days and months before the February 2018 blast that killed 12-year-old Linda “Michellita” Rogers as she was getting ready for school.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas-based Atmos, which delivers natural gas to homes and businesses in Texas and seven other states, has until mid-April to submit plans for fixing the four problems that Texas regulators found. The lapses ranged from improper training to problems with pinpointing the source of leaks. The company could either accept and pay the fines or appeal them, according to the Railroad Commission.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.