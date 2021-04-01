DallasNews.com

Texas Seeking $1.6M From Atmos After Deadly Dallas Gas Explosion

It would be a record pipeline safety penalty, but still a fraction of company’s yearly profits

By Holly K. Hacker

1-Foto-de-explosion-en-Dallas-vivienda-nina-menor-muerta-por-fuga-de-gas-destruccion
NBC 5 News

Atmos Energy Corp. faces a record $1.6 million in state penalties for alleged safety violations that led to a fatal natural gas explosion in northwest Dallas three years ago.

The state agency over pipeline safety, the Railroad Commission of Texas, found that Atmos failed to detect gas leaks in the days and months before the February 2018 blast that killed 12-year-old Linda “Michellita” Rogers as she was getting ready for school.

Dallas-based Atmos, which delivers natural gas to homes and businesses in Texas and seven other states, has until mid-April to submit plans for fixing the four problems that Texas regulators found. The lapses ranged from improper training to problems with pinpointing the source of leaks. The company could either accept and pay the fines or appeal them, according to the Railroad Commission.

