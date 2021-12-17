Texas Schools on High Alert After Viral Posts Warn of a National ‘School Shooting Day'

Update: Law enforcement and schools have seen no actual credible threats. Additionally, TikTok has been looking for content on their site related to the posts and said that none have been found.

School districts in the area and across the country are responding to viral posts on social media that pose a threat to students’ safety.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

While most are not directed at any specific school, such posts warn of national “school shooting day” today. Districts are taking heightened safety measures to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff on campus.

Some schools asked students not to bring backpacks today in light of the threat. Others, like in Kaufman ISD, closed the campus Friday.

Earlier this week, Frisco ISD shut down Lone Star High School for two days while a threat against the campus was investigated. After being closed Monday and Tuesday, the high school reopened on Wednesday with restrictions.

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.