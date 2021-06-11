Texas School Districts Cancel Online Learning Options After Lawmakers Fail to Pass Funding Bill

Online learning and virtual school will not continue at Frisco ISD in the fall.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, nearly 1,000 students told district administrators that they wanted to continue with online learning next school year.

Frisco Superintendent Mike Waldrip announced on Tuesday that the district was forced to cancel virtual schooling plans this fall because there was no clear funding to continue the option wasn’t clear, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Other school districts, including Round Rock and Hays, have also canceled their online learning plans.

The Dallas Morning News reported that some North Texas school districts, like Denton and Dallas, are still preparing for online or hybrid schooling and hoping that they will find a way to secure state funding.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the future of online education is uncertain after Texas lawmakers did not pass a bill that would have provided funding for schools that planned to offer remote learning options next year.

Current legislation gives full state funding to only a few full-time virtual schools that were in existence prior to 2013.

Those regulations were waived at the start of the pandemic, the Dallas Morning News reported.

