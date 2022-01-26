Texas Restaurant Association Pushing Lawmakers to Replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

There is no denying restaurants are still fighting through the COVD-19 pandemic. Owners are faced with rising costs, staffing shortages and more.

"We had to shut down one of our restaurants an entire week just because we had too many staff that was testing positive and we couldn't staff the restaurant properly,” Executive Chef of Bonnell’s Restaurant Group, Jon Bonnell said. “So, we aren't the only ones, there are restaurants all around having trouble."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Bonnell said only one of his four restaurants was helped by the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

"I do hope that they'll replenish some of that and more restaurants really do need this," Bonnell said.

The Texas Restaurant Association is pushing Washington lawmakers to put more money into the revitalization fund.

Texas Restaurant Association President and CEO Emily Williams Knight said many more Texas restaurants need the help.

"Right now, we know there are about 12,000 restaurants just in our state that have applied and were likely eligible that got nothing and we want to fix that today," Knight said. "The total deficit right now is about $2.8 billion here in Texas and about $43 billion nationally. It's definitely not a small sum of money but here in Texas that $2.8 billion would save a lot of restaurants."

Restaurant owners remain hopeful the government will step in and help once again. But for Bonnell, he also urges neighbors to do what they can.

"Folks, please still keep supporting your local mom and pop operators out there,” Bonnell said. “Whether it's restaurants, retail or anything, those are the folks that are on the brink and need your help the most."

There is an online push to get the Restaurant Revitalization Fund replenished. To learn more click here.