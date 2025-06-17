Texas Restaurant Association celebrates wins for businesses this legislative session

Restaurant owners across Texas are getting long-awaited relief, thanks to a slate of new laws passed during the state’s 89th Texas Legislative Session.

Governor Greg Abbott is currently in the process of signing several of those bills into law, measures that industry leaders say will have a lasting impact on small business owners in Texas.

“This session was an action-packed one for us,” said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, Chief Public Affairs Officer at the Texas Restaurant Association. “And it comes at a really critical time. Most folks know the restaurant industry is a thin-margin industry in good times. The last five years have just been marked by incredible uncertainty. It felt like we sort of got our legs under us from the COVID rules. Then there were global supply chain disruptions and cost increases. Now there's immigration enforcement action and tariffs."

Restaurants across Texas are set to benefit from new bipartisan reforms that reduce costs, streamline regulation, and bolster workforce support. As the state’s largest private-sector employer, the restaurant industry includes more than 57,000 establishments, contributes $137.8 billion annually to the economy, and supports more than 1.4 million jobs.

Streufert said the association entered the session with two goals in mind: provide immediate financial relief and tackle long-term systemic challenges.

“We talk about predictability for today, progress for tomorrow,” she said. “Because we really need to hit both of those benchmarks to help restaurants in the here and now and in the future.”

Over the course of the 140-day legislative session, the TRA helped pass 18 priority bills, while successfully blocking or amending numerous others that could have added costs or complexity for restaurant operators. Among the highlights:

Property Tax Relief and Equipment Exemptions: New legislation will deliver significant savings through a historic investment in property tax relief. A proposed constitutional amendment through House Bill 9 will further benefit restaurants by increasing the exemption on inventory and equipment taxes. “That’s going to be dollars back into that business right away,” Streufert explained.

Consistent Health Inspection Regulations: A major TRA-backed bill – signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott and effective September 1 – aims to cut red tape by standardizing local health department rules across the state. Texas currently has about 200 different health departments, each with unique requirements and some with pricey fees. “We want to eliminate places where we have permit stacking—where one business is having to get 10, 12, 20 permits just to operate one location,” Streufert said.

Operational Flexibility: New laws allow restaurants to receive overnight deliveries and play background music without requiring additional sound permits—small but meaningful changes that reduce administrative burdens and improve day-to-day operations.

Support for Working Families: The creation of a new statewide online resource hub and the Employers for Childcare Task Force are key steps toward expanding childcare access, especially for employees with non-traditional hours. The TRA said this can help with employee retention amid the labor shortage.

Workforce Housing Initiatives: Recognizing housing affordability as a barrier for restaurant employees, lawmakers also passed tools to support the development of so-called “missing middle income” housing in fast-growing areas like DFW. It's designed for workers who earn too much to qualify for assistance but too little to afford housing close to their jobs in restaurant districts.

"People are being pushed out further and further into the suburbs and rural areas when they probably need to come into the central city in order to work in an industry like ours," Streufert said. "Really looking at what regulations can we streamline, can we improve so that developers have more tools and more incentive, frankly, to build this sort of missing middle income housing."

TRA President and CEO Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., called the session’s outcome “a turning point” for the industry.

“Texas restaurants are more than businesses. They are employers, economic engines, and cultural anchors for every community,” Knight said. “After five years of incredible economic uncertainty, we are proud to deliver practical, bipartisan reforms that will strengthen restaurants and the communities they serve immediately. And best of all, we are just getting started.”

While this session’s success is a milestone, the TRA isn’t slowing down. Streufert said the association is already turning its attention to other major challenges facing restaurants in Texas and across the country, including skyrocketing credit card swipe fees and the rising cost of insurance.

The TRA’s newly formed Coalition on Credit Card Swipe Fees is targeting the duopoly held by Visa and MasterCard, Streufert said.

“We’re all paying around $1,200 to $1,700 every year due to these credit card fees. There’s no negotiating power, and it’s a hidden cost that affects both businesses and consumers," Streufert said. "Let's add some transparency, let's add some competition, and some just basic free market principles to this industry that's impacting every single Texan."

The association is also working alongside the National Restaurant Association to advocate for tax, trade, and workforce policies in Washington, D.C., that reflect the same spirit of bipartisan cooperation that helped deliver wins at the state level.