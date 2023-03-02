Congress

Texas Republicans to Vote on Resolution That Would Censure Rep. Tony Gonzales

Gonzales was criticized for breaking with the party on multiple actions, including voting in favor of gun legislation following the mass shooting in Uvalde, which is located in his district.

Rep. Tony Gonzales
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Texas Republican Party is set to vote Saturday on a resolution that would censure Rep. Tony Gonzales because of a handful of actions he took in Congress defecting from his GOP colleagues.

Officials on the 64-member State Republican Executive Committee will vote on the censure resolution at its quarterly meeting in Austin, according to a party spokesperson. The resolution was first crafted by Texas’ Medina County branch of the state Republican Party, which approved it in February, the spokesperson said.

News of the upcoming vote was first reported by the San Antonio Report.

The resolution said that Gonzales, a moderate Republican, violated core principles of the state GOP.

The party is taking issue with his vote in favor of the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act, landmark gun legislation that was written in response to shootings in Uvalde, which is located in Gonzales' district, and Buffalo, New York. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law last year.

The Republicans also singled out Gonzales' vote in favor of legislation to protect same-sex marriage. They also noted that he was the only Republican to vote against the House Rules package for the current Congress.

