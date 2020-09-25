Texas Rangers' Wives Raise $20K to Start Chapter of Program for Girls Who Have Lost Their Mothers

Texas Ranger's Wives have raised more than $20,000 to open a chapter of EmpowerHER, a nonprofit organization serving girls and young women who have experienced the loss of their mothers.

Jenna and Jeff Mathis and the Texas Ranger's Wives raised the funds in a Mystery Ball Sale last season to open the Southwest Chapter safely and responsibly.

EmpowerHER is a nonprofit organization that functions in a community-based, non-therapeutic, and volunteer-driven model to serve girls and young women.

The funds raised to start the Southwest Chapter will go toward building the team and the infrastructure needed for EmpowerHER programs, including events for girls that remind them they are not alone in their grief and a mentor program to build a supportive community and provide year-round support.

EmpowerHER is replicating the "playbook" they created in new communities like Dallas with the support of ambassadors like Jenna and Jeff Mathis and the Texas Rangers' Wives.

"EmpowerHER is near and dear to my heart," Jenna Mathis, Ambassador and Mentor, said. "I recently lost my mother and it was the hardest thing I've ever been through. The silver lining in my grief was learning to be thankful for and appreciate the time that I had with my mom for much of my life. It's heartbreaking to imagine a young girl growing up without her mother, knowing the heartache that goes along with such a significant loss. If I can help support the girls of EmpowerHER in even the smallest way, I'll give it everything I've got!"

EmpowerHER offers programs free of charge to the family, and it is rooted in understanding how it feels for a girl to lose her mother and what it will take to give her hope, strength and self-confidence.

"Words cannot begin to describe my gratitude for the strong, selfless and generous women and men who spearheaded this tremendous fundraising and awareness effort to support a community of young girls silently suffering," Founder Cara Belvin said. "I formed EmpowerHER around my dining room table in 2013 as a family and friends' movement when no other organization like it existed. We built scalable programs that I knew could be replicated across the country for girls in need if I could just find committed Ambassadors like Jenna. I am forever grateful to her and the Texas Rangers' Wives for helping to make my dream a reality."