Texas Rangers open investigation into East Plano Islamic Center amid scrutiny

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is directing the Texas Rangers to launch a criminal investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), marking the latest in a series of state-led probes into the organization and its proposed community development in Collin County, EPIC City.

In a post on X Monday morning, the governor announced that the Texas Rangers will focus on “potential criminal law violations” by EPIC. Abbott did not provide specifics on what exactly prompted the investigation, but stated that any charges would only be filed after the investigation is completed.

“Texas is a law-and-order state. Those scheming to evade law enforcement scrutiny must know justice is awaiting them,” he said in a statement in the social post. “That’s why I directed the Texas Rangers to fully investigate the group behind the proposed EPIC compound for potentially violating criminal law.”

This is now the fifth investigation into EPIC and its development efforts, adding to ongoing scrutiny from Texas leaders.

The state's investigations coincide with forward movement on a new project idea to build a Muslim-centric community called Epic City. Developers are looking at rural land just outside the town of Josephine in eastern Collin County, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

The 402-acre project includes plans for more than 1,000 homes, a K-12 faith-based school, retail shops, apartments, a mosque, an assisted living center, and other community features.

Community Capital Partners, a for-profit entity formed by some EPIC members last year, is managing the project. However, the organization and its development arm face multiple state investigations.

In addition to the Texas Rangers’ criminal investigation, other state agencies are also looking into EPIC:

It remains unclear what specific actions, if any, will be taken as these investigations unfold.

Representatives for EPIC City have pushed back against the allegations, issuing a statement to NBC 5 saying, "We understand that there has been a lot of rumor-milling and misinformation ... We look forward to working with the attorney general to ensure that we are in legal compliance every step of the way."

In February, Community Capital Partners told our partners at The Dallas Morning News that their development would be open to people of all faiths and would comply with fair housing laws when accepting new members to that community. They also said they would conduct individualized assessments of prospective home buyers to "ensure they align with their goals of safety and security." Click here to read more.

NBC 5 has contacted EPIC and the developers for further comment on the latest investigation, but has not yet received a response. A spokesperson for Community Capital Partners said those involved are coming out of the very busy Eid al-Fitr holiday weekend, marking the end of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Collin County Commissioners are set to hold a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the EPIC City project and other unrelated agenda items. Click here to view the agenda.

The county judge’s office has confirmed that officials will give a presentation and take public questions.

Developers have stated they plan to attend but do not have a presentation prepared, as no official filings have been made and the project remains in its early stages.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Collin County government website. Click here to watch.