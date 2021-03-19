Texas Rangers March and April Single Game Tickets On Sale Monday

Texas Rangers single-game tickets for nearly all March and April games go on sale Monday at 10 a.m., and Globe Life Field will be open at full capacity.

The only game excluded will be the home opener on April 5.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To view the remaining Texas Rangers schedule click here.

The Rangers promotional schedule for the upcoming months consists of:

March 29: Joey Gallo Powder Blue Jersey (1st 14,000 fans)

April 5: 2021 Magnetic Schedule, presented by Budweiser (1st 20,000 fans, 21 & older)

April 7: Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Day

April 9: Welcome Home Mat, presented by Globe Life (1st 7,000 fans)

April 10: Adrian Beltre Straight Up Texas Bobblehead, powered by TXU Energy (1st 7,000 fans)

April 11: Rangers Powder Blue Cap, presented by Dallas Truck World (1st 7,000 fans) Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

April 16: Texas Rangers Jackie Robinson Day Calendar (1st 14,000 fans)

April 17: 2010 World Series First Pitch Bobblehead, presented by Globe Life (1st 7,000 fans)

April 18: Woodie Hoodie, presented by Globe Life (1st 7,000 fans) Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

April 28: Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Night

The Rangers will still have the health of the North Texas community as a priority and keep certain precautions in place.

Unless they are eating and drinking, fans will be expected to wear masks.

In addition, hand sanitizing stations will be spread out in the park and social distancing will take place in the park.

Globe Life Field will not accept any cash payments at concession stands or retail locations and bags will not be permitted inside the park unless for medical reasons.

Single game tickets for games after April will be available at a later date.

Individuals seeking to purchase tickets can click here or call 972RANGERS.