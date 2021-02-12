Texas Rangers Invite Six Players to Major League Spring Training Camp

The Texas Rangers signed three players to minor league contracts for the 2021 season Friday, catcher/first baseman John Hicks, infielder Brock Holt, and left-handed pitcher Hyeon-jong Yang.

Brock Holt

According to the Associated Press, Holt will get a $1.75 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster. He could then earn another $750,000 in performance bonuses. Holt split last season with Milwaukee and Washington after the previous seven years in Boston.

He was an All-Star with the Red Sox in 2015 and was part of their World Series championship team in 2018.

John Hicks

Hicks was released by Arizona last September after being at the Diamondbacks alternate training site and not seeing any big league action.

He has a .235 career batting average with 28 homers and 90 RBIs over 254 big league games with Seattle (2015) and Detroit (2016-19).

Hyeon-jong Yang

Yang has spent his entire 14-year professional career with the Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball Organization and is looking for his first MLB action.

He went 11-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 149 strikeouts over 31 starts with the Tigers last season. He was a 16-game winner in 2019.

Three Others Invited to Spring Training

In addition to those players, they have also invited two other players already in the Major League Training Camp. These two players are right-handed pitchers Hans Crouse and Luis Ortiz.

Outfielder Adolis García has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock. García will also be a non-roster player in the Rangers camp this spring.

After today’s transactions, the Rangers now have 71 players on the club’s Spring Training roster: a full 40-man roster along with 31 non-roster invitees.