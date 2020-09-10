Texas Rangers Investigating Woman's Death in Tarrant County Jail Cell

The Texas Rangers are joining the investigation into the death of an inmate inside the Tarrant County jail.

In a statement, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says deputies and JPS Hospital medical staff responded Wednesday to an unresponsive inmate inside the county jail in Fort Worth. Efforts to save her life were unsuccessful, the statement read.

The woman was identified in coroner's records as 44-year-old Jannette Price. Tarrant County Medical Examiner's records indicated she died inside her jail cell at 4:41 a.m.

Investigators did not list what charges she was being held for. An official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

