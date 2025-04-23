Texas Rangers investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Decatur: Police

A man is dead after a shooting involving Decatur police officers on Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a theft in progress at the Wal-Mart, located at 800 South US HWY 81, at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they located a 46-year-old male running from the location.

The officers encountered the man just south of the parking lot between Wal-Mart and Tractor Supply, police said.

According to police, during the encounter, officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect.

Police said officers rendered medical aid to the suspect at the scene, and he was transported to Medical City Decatur, where he later died due to his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

The suspect's identity has not been released at this time, and the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the incident.

According to police, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.