Texas Rangers giveaway first round of replica World Series rings

On May 14, the World Series champions will give away replica rings to fans

By Lucy Ladis

The Texas Rangers are giving fans a special piece of the World Series Championship.

At certain games, the Rangers are giving away replica rings that resemble those designed in collaboration with jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills.

The giveaways kick off on May 14 with World Series MVP Corey Seager. The first 15,000 fans at the stadium will receive a replica ring with Seager's name and number.

There will be nine other opportunities to get a ring. On Diamond Days, fans can get an elevated ring with the purchase of special tickets.

Tickets for these theme nights can be bought at rangers.com/replicarings.

