The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving Frisco police officers that took place Thursday night in a gated community.

Details are limited so far, but Frisco police said their officers were serving felony warrants at about 6 p.m. at a home on the 5400 block of Travis Drive when gunshots were fired.

Police did not reveal any information about what occurred in the moments leading up to the shooting nor did they provide any details about any injuries other than to say no officers were hurt.

Officials also did not disclose any information about the warrant or who they were there to arrest.

The neighborhood where the shooting took place is a gated community off Legacy Drive north of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

"This is an isolated incident, and no threat to the public exists," Frisco police said.

Frisco police said the investigation is ongoing and expected to be in the area for an extended period.