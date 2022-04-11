Texas Rangers Fans Optimistic on Opening Day

The roof was open and many dedicated Texas Rangers fans came early for the 3 p.m. home opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Dozens of tailgating tents were up in the parking lots hours before the game.

One had a sizzling dance beat. DJ Gabriel Gonzalez said it was bound to help the team.

“That way they'll see us out here tailgating and know we are right beside them,” Gonzalez said.

The next tent had sizzling burgers and plenty of beverages to help boost fan spirits.

“It does. We enjoy coming out, having a good time. It's fun.” host Alex Saracay said.

Ryland Myers, an elementary school age tailgater, tossed a mini football before the home opener, but his parents said he is a baseball fan. They visited Texas Rangers spring training in Arizona.

“We did a family RV trip to Surprise and went and saw games. And he's been playing baseball since he was about 2 years old and he loves the Rangers,” his mom Erin Myers said.

An ownership dispute with players shortened spring training and threatened to shorten the regular season. But the two side settled their differences.

Very dedicated fans were waiting for the doors to open at Globe Life Field at noon, three hours before the game.

They took in batting practice, where the easy pitches go sailing.

Rangers fans hope a big investment in better players during the offseason will pay off on the field.

But Bobbie and Bill Tice were attending their 19th home opener. They are dedicated to this team however it goes.

“We're fans. I'm a fanatic, OK? I'm not a fan, I'm a fanatic. I'm a Ranger fan win or lose,” Bobbie Tice said.

Husband Bill was hopeful for a better team.

“I think we'll win more games than last year but I'm just hoping they'll be a lot better than that,” Bill Tice said.

The roof rolled off at Globe Life Field for a pleasant, sunny opening day of baseball, the 50th anniversary season for the Texas Rangers.