Texas Rangers Could Be Host to New York Yankees History

The Texas Rangers final series of the season against the New York Yankees has nothing riding on it...except history.

No matter who wins the games, the Rangers are not going to the playoffs and the Yankees are, but most fans in the crowd at Globe Life Field are there to cheer the same thing; they want to see Yankee slugger Aaron Judge hit home run #62.

"I'm a Rangers fan," Daniel Gable said. "We can't deny it. We're here to see 'The Judge', Aaron Judge, hit a home run."

If Judge hits #62 during this series, he will break the American League single-season record set by Roger Maris.

"That's why I'm here today, to try to catch a home run from Aaron Judge," the fan knowns as 'McCovey Cove Dave' said. "I'm in a really ideal spot. I used math to kind of figure out a better area to be for a Judge home run."

Dave says he's snagged more than 40 home run balls from his kayak in San Francisco's McCovey Cove, as well as 11 more home runs at other ballparks. He says the trick is to get an aisle seat to increase your coverage.

"I don't take any breaks," Dave said. "I follow the ball the whole time, and I have fun!"

Daniel Gable brought reinforcements. Both his young daughters, Penny and Eva, were armed with pink gloves.

"I got my daughters out of school for this," Gable said. "I was watching it last week and, yeah, I gotta see a milestone, right?"

"All it takes is one. All he needs is one," Yankees fan Kwabena Mensah said.

"We need it because this is a time together and really have something that we see as a common aspect that we can all agree on, I think," Mensah said. "Baseball is a unifying sport."

The Yankees won the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, 5-4. Judge did not hit a home run in the first game. He has two more games at Globe Life Field to try.