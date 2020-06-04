Texas Ranger Statue at Love Field Removed Over Concerns About Racist History

The iconic statue of a Texas Ranger, a fixture at Dallas Love Field since 1963, was hauled away from the airport Thursday morning by a crew from the City of Dallas. The decision was prompted by an excerpt from a soon-to-be-published book about the law enforcement agency’s nearly 200-year history, which includes episodes of police brutality and racism.

Apparently, the article raised concerns among city officials because of its depictions of police brutality and racism by the Rangers during their history.

