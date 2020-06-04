Dallas

Texas Ranger Statue at Love Field Removed Over Concerns About Racist History

The fate of the statue, which will go into storage for now, would eventually be decided by the city’s Office of Arts and Culture

By Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News

A Phoenix 1 Restoration & Construction crew removes 'One Riot, One Ranger' by Waldine Tauch from the main lobby inside Love Field airport on Thursday, June 4
Juan Figueroa | The Dallas Morning News

The iconic statue of a Texas Ranger, a fixture at Dallas Love Field since 1963, was hauled away from the airport Thursday morning by a crew from the City of Dallas. The decision was prompted by an excerpt from a soon-to-be-published book about the law enforcement agency’s nearly 200-year history, which includes episodes of police brutality and racism.

Apparently, the article raised concerns among city officials because of its depictions of police brutality and racism by the Rangers during their history.

