Texas Getting Ready for Tropical Disturbance Nearing Gulf

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is readying for a possible tropical storm system that is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical system is one of several that have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including the powerful Hurricane Florence that is heading toward the East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm system that is nearing the Gulf could become a tropical depression later this week that could affect parts of Texas, Louisiana and northeastern Mexico.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated system, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Houston area and parts of Southeast Texas until Tuesday night amid rain and scattered street flooding.

Texas City Independent School District canceled classes Tuesday due to street flooding in the community 35 miles southeast of Houston. Some roads also flooded in Dickinson.

