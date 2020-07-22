Fort Worth

Texas Police Officers Coming Together For a Panel to Educate About Traffic Stops

The virtual seminar will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2

NBC 5 News

Former and current North Texas police officers are hosting a virtual seminar to educate young adults about what to do and what not to do at police stops.

The virtual seminar is set for Sunday, Aug. 2.

The panelists expected to be included are current Fort Worth police officers, a retired DPS officer and a 30-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tyler 3 hours ago

Best Friends Given 2% Survival Rate at Birth Beat the Odds, Graduate Together

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus will also participate in the discussions and scenarios.

"Knowledge is power, if you don't know, now you know. said Fort Worth City Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray. "For us, it is how do you live through this police stop to fight your battle the next day."

The panel is not being limited to North Texans, as up to 10,000 young people from around the nation can join in.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthPOLICE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us