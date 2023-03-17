Texas Pinball Festival Returning to Frisco

The largest pinball event is returning to Texas.

The Texas Pinball Festival will be at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Frisco Conference Center in Frisco from March 24 to March 26.

The Texas Pinball Festival will be open for limited hours throughout the weekend.

Festivals hours are:

Friday, March 24, 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Weekend and one-day passes are available for purchase and vary depending on each day.

Pre-registration is closed for the 2023 Texas Pinball Festival but, participants can still buy weekend passes and day passes at the door. Weekend passes are $85.

For one-day passes, tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children on Friday, $45 for adults and $35 for children on Saturday, and $25 for adults and $15 for children on Sunday. Children under 5 get in free.

This year, the festival will feature over 400 vintage and new pinball machines and classic arcade games for guests to enjoy. Guests will be able to purchase parts, supplies, equipment, and memorabilia from vendors.

The Texas Pinball Festival will feature tournaments for guests to compete in adult and child pinball tournaments for trophies and prizes. The tournaments will span throughout the weekend.

The Texas Pinball Festival will be raffling off a new 2003 Simpsons Pinball Party pinball for guests to win. The raffle money will be donated to the National Videogame Museum and Kidd’s Kids.

To meet more pinball fans in the area, the DFW Pinball group will be hosting a swap meet on Saturday, March 25 in the parking lot.

This year, the festival will feature professional pinball player and game designer Roger Sharpe. Sharpe will showcase his new film, “PINBALL: The Man Who Saved The Game” and host a Q&A at the event.

If guests miss Sharpe's showing, seminars with pinball designers and artists will be available on Friday and Saturday.

During the weekend, guests can receive 50% off admission at the National Video Game Museum and Kidd's Kid if they present their festival wristband.

For more information, visit texaspinball.com.