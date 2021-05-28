Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $2.84 Million in Recreational Trail Grants to Texas Communities

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved $2.84 million dollars in grants to fund 18 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state.

The National Recreational Trails Fund funds recreational trail construction, renovation, and acquisition.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The grants are funded from through the federal gas tax generated by gasoline purchases for off-road motorcycles and four-wheelers.

Several projects funded in previous years were completed under budget and four were cancelled, creating an additional $700,000 available for re-allocation this year, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

The department has been utilizing the re-allocated funds for trail improvement projects in state parks, and a total of $4.3 million dollars in federal funding are available to fund eligible trail construction projects.

In North Texas, the city of Farmersville received a $200,000 grant for the City of Farmersville North East Texas Trail - Sections 0.00, 100, and 220. The Collin County project includes construction of several miles of crushed rock multi-use accessible rail corridor trail.

In Hunt County, the county is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for its Hunt County North East Texas Trail - Section 320. The project also consists of construction of approximately 1.9 miles of crushed rock surface rail trail.

In Palo Pinto County, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department received a $200,000 grant for the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Trails Phase 2. The project includes construction of approximately six miles of natural surface multi-use trail for activities such as hiking, equestrian and mountain biking.