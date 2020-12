The San Antonio Zoo shared on Twitter video of one of its hippos playing in the water.

The zoo tweeted "Timothy decided he would rather dolphin than hippo."

Timothy decided he would rather dolphin than hippo pic.twitter.com/GcGxme4bTy — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) December 16, 2020

The video shows Timothy the hippo diving, leaping and swimming in circles as guests looked on.