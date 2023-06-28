Buc-ees

World's smallest Buc-ee's is back in West Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas. Except for this particular "Buc-ee's"

By Sara Hummadi

Sarah M Vasquez

A miniature Buc-ee's reappeared in West Texas on Tuesday. It's unknown who is behind this tourist attraction, but Buc-ee's officials welcomed it with open arms.

Well, with a cleaning crew.

"We heard about the resurgence of the nugget-sized Buc-ee's in West Texas and we immediately dispatched a cleaning crew," General Counsel for Buc-ee's Jeff Nadalo said in a statement.

The art installation is located in the Texas Chihuahuan desert, between the cities of Sanderson and Marathon, and is unfortunately just a storefront without products, kind of like the shack-sized Prada Marfa installation in nearby Valentine.

The Buc-ees installation first appeared in April 2022 but disappeared days later.

Perhaps coincidentally, Buc-ees opened the world's largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee, near the Great Smokey Mountains, on Monday.

BUC-EES

The Scene 17 hours ago

World's largest gas station just opened: Take a tour

Hill County Jan 10

Buc-ee's to Build New Travel Center in Hillsboro, 7th in North Texas

This article tagged under:

Buc-eesWEST TEXAS
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us