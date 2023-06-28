World's smallest Buc-ee's is back in West Texas

A miniature Buc-ee's reappeared in West Texas on Tuesday. It's unknown who is behind this tourist attraction, but Buc-ee's officials welcomed it with open arms.

Well, with a cleaning crew.

"We heard about the resurgence of the nugget-sized Buc-ee's in West Texas and we immediately dispatched a cleaning crew," General Counsel for Buc-ee's Jeff Nadalo said in a statement.

The art installation is located in the Texas Chihuahuan desert, between the cities of Sanderson and Marathon, and is unfortunately just a storefront without products, kind of like the shack-sized Prada Marfa installation in nearby Valentine.

The Buc-ees installation first appeared in April 2022 but disappeared days later.

Perhaps coincidentally, Buc-ees opened the world's largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee, near the Great Smokey Mountains, on Monday.