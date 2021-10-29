Workers Rescued After Scaffolding Malfunction Left Them ‘Hanging From Ropes' in Austin

Two workers have been rescued after a mechanical issue left them hanging from ropes at a construction site in downtown Austin.

According to a report by KXAN, the incident occurred on Thursday morning shortly after 10 a.m.

KXAN reported that a guidewire that helps raise and lower the scaffolding got caught, causing it to stop responding and stranding the two workers.

A technician tried to resolve the mechanical issue, but when that didn't work, the Austin Fire Department had to rescue the workers using a "team-based pick-off" technique, KXAN reported.

KXAN reported that this strategy, which involved tethering the workers to the rescuers and using a rope to slowly get to the ground, was the third option rescue crews used to get the workers down safely.

The first worker was rescued shortly after 12:30 p.m., and the second worker was rescued just before 1 p.m., KXAN reported.

The Austin Fire Department told KXAN that no one was injured during the incident.

