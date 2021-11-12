TEMPLE

Woman Who Threw Soup on Temple Restaurant Employee Facing Criminal Charges

A woman who threw soup in face of restaurant employee in Temple, Texas is facing criminal charges, police say.

According to KCEN-TV, the incident occurred at Sol De Jalisco in Temple shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The woman first called to complain about the soup she ordered and spoke with Jannelle Broland, who later posted a video on social media describing the event. The video quickly went viral online.

I hope this explains it! The video is on @section_8_ page. Again, please refrain from harassing or threatening this woman! Thanks again 💞💞 #menudo #restaurantlife #karen

The woman later came to the restaurant and argued with Broland, complaining that the soup was so hot that it melted the container's plastic lid.

The video shows the woman suddenly throwing the soup in Broland's face and quickly leaving the restaurant.

Click here to read the full story on the KCEN-TV website.

