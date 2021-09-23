Woman Dies After Robber Steals Her Purse, Runs Her Over Outside Restaurant: Sheriff

A Houston-area woman is dead after authorities say she was robbed and then run over outside a fast-food restaurant.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted shortly before noon that deputies were at a McDonald's in Cloverleaf where a woman was robbed of her purse and then run over as the robber left the parking lot.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, Gonzalez said.
The sheriff said the robber may have left the restaurant in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala. A more detailed description has not yet been provided.