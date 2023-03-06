Texas Woman Attempts to Sell Rented Car for $10K

A woman was arrested and charged after attempting to sell a car she rented in Humble.

According to Humble Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a citizen who advised that he was attempting to purchase a 2022 Toyota Camry that he had found for sale online but believed the vehicle to be stolen.

The buyer had already met with the seller who was offering to sell the almost brand-new vehicle for approximately half of its value. The seller agreed to meet at a later time to complete the transaction and allowed the buyer to take a picture of the seller’s Texas driver’s license and the title of the vehicle.

The buyer noticed the driver's license looked off and was apparently right. Upon running the information on the license, officers found that nothing matched up.

Officers also used the VIN from the fake title and were able to make contact with the actual owner of the vehicle who advised that it was a rental and was not for sale. A buy/bust was then arranged.

Once the suspect and the citizen agreed upon a price of $10k, the female suspect was taken into custody for 3rd-degree felony auto theft and 2nd-degree felony tampering.