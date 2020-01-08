Wichita Falls

Woman Assaulted After Complaining of Boyfriend’s Gas, Police Say

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Texas man accused of choking and headbutting his girlfriend because she complained about the smell of his flatulence has been jailed on an assault charge, police said.

Officers in Wichita Falls, Texas, responded to a home on Sunday afternoon following a report that Christopher Ragsdale had assaulted his girlfriend, police said in a probable cause affidavit.

"She told Christopher that his fart smelled horrible and he got mad and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground," the affidavit said, adding that the woman told police that Ragsdale choked and headbutted her. The incident occurred at a friend's house, and that friend called police, the affidavit said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Greece 2 hours ago

Greek Court Postpones Retrial in US Tourist’s Beating Death

Houston 2 hours ago

Toddler’s Brain Injury From Foul Ball Is Permanent: Attorney

Ragsdale remained jailed Wednesday on a complaint of assault family violence. Jail records do not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wichita Falls
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us