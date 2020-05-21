texas

Woman Accused of Killing Wife Caught in Texas

A woman who authorities say fatally beat her wife with a wine chiller inside their southern New Jersey apartment last weekend has been captured in Texas

By The Associated Press

New Jersey authorities are searching for Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48. Gavilanez-Alectus is accused of killing her wife, Rebecca, with a wine chiller.
Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

New Jersey authorities are searching for Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48. Gavilanez-Alectus is accused of killing her wife, Rebecca, with a wine chiller.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman who authorities say fatally beat her wife with a wine chiller inside their southern New Jersey apartment last weekend has been captured in Texas.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick, New Jersey was arrested Wednesday in Houston, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Officials said she apparently had traveled there by bus from New York City, but did not release further details.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

texas 16 mins ago

TX Supreme Court Justice Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Austin 7 hours ago

University of Texas Students to Return to Campus in Fall

Gavilanez-Alectus is charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

Brick police found her body in a bedroom when they responded Sunday to reports of an unresponsive person.

An autopsy determined that she was killed with a "cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine," and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe her wife was responsible for it.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

texasHouston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us