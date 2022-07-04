Woman Accused in Cyclist Death Returned to Texas After Capture in Costa Rica

A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home is back in Texas after being arrested in Costa Rica.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was booked in the Harris County Jail in Houston on Saturday, KXAN-TV in Austin reported. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.

Armstrong was arrested this past Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, the Marshals Service said.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Authorities said Armstrong sold her vehicle May 13, then flew from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned that day by authorities about Wilson’s death. She then flew to New York before using a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, the service said.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as “Mo,” had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death.