Amarillo

Woman, 3 Children Killed in Wrong-Way Texas Panhandle Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they're still investigating why 25-year-old Sabrina Watson was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 40

Bright flashing police lights
Douglas Sacha

An Oklahoma woman and three children have been killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving the wrong way on a remote stretch of Texas Panhandle interstate slammed into a semitrailer head-on, officials said.

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 40 about 12 miles (20 kilometers) west of Adrian near the New Mexico border.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Sabrina Watson, 25, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and three children, ages 7, 3, and 8 months, died when their SUV was westbound in an eastbound lane and slammed into the westbound semitrailer head-on.

The semitrailer driver, who suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, was taken to a hospital in Amarillo, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of the crash site, DPS said.

The children and the trucker were wearing seatbelts, but it was unclear if Watson was strapped in.

DPS said they're still investigating why Watson was traveling the wrong way on the interstate.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Amarillocar crashTexas DPSTexas Panhandle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us