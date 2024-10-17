Two people were killed and five others were flown by air ambulances to North Texas hospitals Saturday night after a head-on crash along U.S. Highway 287 in Wise County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two vehicles collided head-on near Hubbard Street at about 9:17 p.m. after the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Accent lost control on a curve. Investigators said the driver was headed northbound, crossed the median, and entered oncoming southbound traffic, where she collided with a 2020 Toyota Camry.

Two passengers in the Hyundai were killed and the driver and a child were injured. Three people in the Toyota were also hurt.

The Texas DPS identified the two people killed in the Hyundai as 58-year-old Phillip Jacob Pennartz, 54-year-old Tina Marie Pennartz. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 25-year-old Emily Marie Pennartz, of Wichita Falls. She and 6-year-old Trace Pennartz survived the crash and were flown by air ambulance to hospitals in Fort Worth.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by police as 36-year-old Bryan James Rahm, and two passengers, 40-year-old Adam Lynn Brooks, and 38-year-old Carlton Mancuso Sherman, survived the crash and were flown to hospitals in Denton and Dallas.

The current conditions of the survivors are not known. Police have not said whether any charges would be filed in connection with the fatal crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no further information has been released.