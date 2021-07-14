capitol riot

Wisconsin Man, Texas Family Arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

By Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
John Minchillo/AP (File)

Federal authorities on Tuesday arrested a Wisconsin man and four members of his family in Texas on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The man's 54-year-old father Thomas Munn, his mother Dawn Munn, 55, and his sisters Kristi Munn, 29, and 18-year-old Kayli Munn were arrested in Borger, 40 miles northwest of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. All were booked into the Randall County Jail in Amarillo pending their initial court appearances Wednesday. Jail records list no attorneys for them.

Joshua Munn, 24, was arrested in Melrose in western Wisconsin, about 170 miles northwest of Milwaukee. He was released after an initial federal court appearance in Madison, Wisconsin. The telephone listed for Munn was disconnected and he could not be reached for comment.

All five face several charges, including knowingly entering a restricted area without authorization and disorderly conduct.

According to documents filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., where they will be prosecuted, the Munns traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C., to join the protest.

Seven people died during and after the rioting by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Dozens of police officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries, and broken bones.

