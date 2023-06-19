Will Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton vote on husband Ken Paxton's impeachment?

A question that Texans have been wondering when thinking about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is, will his wife, Senator Angela Paxton, participate in the proceedings?

In a statement released Monday, June 19, Sen. Paxton said she will not be recusing herself from impeachment proceedings against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In the statement, Sen. Paxton added that she holds her Senate obligations "sacred" and will carry out her duties:

"I have twice been elected to represent the nearly one million Texans who reside in Senate District 8, and it is a tremendous honor and privilege to be their voice in the Texas Legislature. Each time I was elected, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment. As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it.”

Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment trial in August. The Texas House overwhelmingly voted to impeach the attorney general in late May, at which point Paxton was immediately suspended from office.

The trial will take place sometime in August on the 20 impeachment charges which include bribery, abuse of official capacity, conspiracy, retaliation against former employees, and misuse of information.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) will serve as the judge in this trial and he also gets to set the rules.

Patrick named a seven-member committee to decide on rules and procedures for the trial. The group consists of five Republicans and two Democrats, including Sen. Royce West (D) of Dallas.

The special committee is expected to announce the rules of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial on Tuesday.