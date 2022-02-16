Wildfire, Grass Fire Danger Continues Wednesday Ahead of Weather Change

The change in weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday is expected to play a major factor in the outbreak of wildfires across the state.

There are 13 active fires across Texas as of Wednesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service told NBC 5. Crews battled at least 24 wildfires Tuesday and worked through the night to contain 15 of those in more than a dozen counties.

The fires were helped by a strong front bringing increased winds and temperatures which fueled fire danger in dry grasses. But rain in the forecast will go a long way in helping get those fires under control.

"With the moisture coming in we should see some good cloud cover and that will also help to increase the moisture in the vegetation of the landscape," said Erin O'Connor with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "So, with that, we should expect to see a lower potential for wildfire today which will be good for our crews that are still on the ground trying to contain any active fires that are still burning from yesterday."

One of the largest fires burned more than 800 acres of land in Jack County.

"As we know in Texas, nine out of 10 of our fires are human-caused," O'Connor said. "So, that's always something that we try to educate and spread that messaging on those days as well.

In the southeastern Tarrant County city of Kennedale, a fire that burned early 100 acres and damaged one business led to brief evacuations in one neighborhood. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the following fires as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

ACTIVE FIRES

735 Fire, Jim Wells County – est. 400 acres, 10% contained

Karnes 1703 Fire, DeWitt County – est. 250 acres, 50% contained

Hawk Fire, Wichita County – est. 100 acres, 85% contained

Voss Fire, Kendall County – est. 25 acres, 60% contained

Panama Fire, Palo Pinto County – est. 177 acres, 10% contained

Gate C Fire, Wise County – est. 60 acres, 90% contained

Experiment Station #1 Fire, Crockett County – est. 434 acres, 90% contained-

Seep Draw Complex, Irion County – 514 acres, 95% contained

Katie Court Fire, Hood County – 9 acres, 90% contained- Sandusky Fire, Grayson County – 602.8 acres, 50% contained

Rough Ridge Fire, Bosque County – est. 100 acres, 50% contained

Will Walters Fire, Hood County – est. 40 acres, 90% contained

Key Fire, Jack County – est. 700 acres, 50% contained

Valentines Day Fire, Wise County - 265 acres, 90% contained

Round Mountain 2 Fire, Comanche County - 23 acres, 95% contained

CONTAINED FIRES