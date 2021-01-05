Wild Ride: Woman Clings to Speeding Car as Thieves Take $10,000 Puppy

Police in Houston are searching for a man wanted in connection with a dramatic dog-napping and assault.
It happened on Nov. 4 when a couple entered the Bully Kamp pet store and said they wanted to buy a puppy priced at $10,000.
As Bully Kamp's Alize James went upstairs to grab paperwork for a nearby UPS driver, the couple left the store with the dog.
Surveillance cameras caught the couple leaving, and James bolting after them. She said her only concern was the 7-month-old bully, who just had surgery days earlier and needed special medication.
"My mind is focused on her health, I obviously didn't care about my well-being," James said.
James chased the couple to their car and demanded they give the dog back. Instead, they hit her with the car, then threatened to run her over.