Wife of Texas A&M University System Chancellor Dies After Illness

Charlotte Han Sharp, 67, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home in College Station following a lengthy illness, according to the Texas A&M University System.

She was the wife of John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

Sharp was born in Temple, Texas August 20, 1953. She grew up in Austin and in 1977, she graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor of science in home economics, majoring in textiles and clothing, before marrying John Sharp in 1978.

Charlotte was a close partner in her husband's long career in politics and public service since his election to the Texas House of Representatives in 1978.

Charlotte is survived by her husband and their children, Spencer and Victoria; a daughter-in-law, Brigitte and two granddaughters, Simone and Freya; and her brother, Robert Dale Han Jr.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin, with graveside services at The Texas State Cemetery immediately following.