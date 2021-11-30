Widow Files $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Shooting Caught on Camera

A lawsuit filed Monday by the widow of Chad Read is suing Kyle Carruth, along with his business, for a total of $50 million for wrongful death.

Jennifer Marie Read filed the lawsuit saying she and Chad went to his ex-wife’s place of business in an attempt to find the whereabouts of Chad’s youngest son, the lawsuit said.

“Every Texan has the right to defend themselves and their property—no one, however, has the right to interject themselves into someone else’s conversation, return and bring a gun to an otherwise nonviolent argument, escalate the argument to violence, creating a violent situation, and then shoot and kill an unarmed man,” the lawsuit said.

The video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised. EverythingLubbock.com beeped out some bad language and blurred the moment of the last two gunshots.