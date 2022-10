Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won’t be the last butterfly in Austin. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the monarch butterfly.

Each fall, the monarch butterfly migrates from Canada through Central Texas and then into Mexico. Thousands upon thousands of these beautiful insects can be seen in our skies through October and early November.

