It's National Night Out and communities and police departments across the state will host events where law enforcement can spend time building stronger bonds within the communities they serve.

National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the NNO website.

Police departments will host block parties and gatherings to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. They will often post about the events well in advance on their websites and social media pages.

The campaign was introduced in August 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. Learn more about the history of the campaign here.

WHEN IS NATIONAL NIGHT OUT?

National Night Out is traditionally celebrated on the first Tuesday in August. In Texas, the event is celebrated on the first Tuesday in October.

FIND A NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENT

To find an NNO event, check with local police departments and neighborhood associations or find participating cities at natw.org.

Googling "National Night Out events near me" also can provide a listing of events.