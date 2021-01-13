WEST TEXAS

West Texas Flower Shop Owner Arrested After Capitol Riot

Federal officials say a West Texas flower shop owner who posted a video on Facebook bragging about breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot last week has been arrested

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC
SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A West Texas flower shop owner who posted a video on Facebook bragging about breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot last week was arrested Wednesday, federal officials said.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram identified the woman in the bottom left of a photo.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC
SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Jenny Cudd (bottom left), enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The FBI arrested Jenny Cudd and another Midland resident, Eliel Rosa, in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, and both are set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin on Wednesday afternoon, said Daryl Fields, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Antonio.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

National Soccer Hall of Fame 23 mins ago

Candidates for 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Election Announced

He referred questions on the charges they face to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. That office did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press.

Cudd, a former Midland mayoral candidate, said in a video message to the AP that she didn't personally go into Pelosi's office or see people break down the door, and that when she said "we," she meant all of the people who were at the Capitol. She said she didn't do anything violent or destroy any property.

After the riot at the Capitol, Cudd's Midland shop, Becky's Flowers, was flooded with dozens of one-star reviews in which she was called a traitor and domestic terrorist, along with photos of her inside the Capitol.

"I walked through an open door into the Capitol along with several hundred other people," Cudd said.

A mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week following a rally the president held. Prosecutors have filed dozens of cases so far for a variety of offenses ranging from assaulting police officers to entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol, stealing federal property and threatening lawmakers.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WEST TEXASFBIcapitol riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us